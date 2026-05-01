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Kinoafisha Films Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 22 May 2026

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Showtimes – 22 May 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 21 Fri 22 Sat 23 Sun 24 Mon 25 Tue 26 Wed 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
10:00 from 1100 ₸
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