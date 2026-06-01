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The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev
5 June 2026
The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 5 June 2026 Screenings in Satbayev
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
10:00
from 1100 ₸
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