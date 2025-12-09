Menu
Kinoafisha
Satbayev , KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev
9 December 2025
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Showtimes – 9 December 2025 Screenings in Satbayev
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Facts
All about film
Thu
4
Fri
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Five Nights at Freddy's 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
14:25
from 1100 ₸
00:30
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree