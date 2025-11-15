Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The Running Man The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev 15 November 2025

The Running Man Showtimes – 15 November 2025 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
All about film
Fri 14 Sat 15 Sun 16 Mon 17 Tue 18 Wed 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The Running Man? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
13:25 from 1100 ₸ 03:30 from 1100 ₸
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
La casa de muñecas de Gabby: La película
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
2025, Belgium / France / USA, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more