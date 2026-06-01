Menu
Kinoafisha
Satbayev , KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev
1 July 2026
Toy Story 5 Showtimes – 1 July 2026 Screenings in Satbayev
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about animated film
Tomorrow
25
Fri
26
Sat
27
Sun
28
Mon
29
Tue
30
Wed
1
Format
All
3D
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Toy Story 5?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Esentay
Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
15:35
from 600 ₸
3D
10:00
from 600 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree