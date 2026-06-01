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Kinoafisha Films Supergirl Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Satbayev 27 June 2026

Supergirl Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
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Tomorrow 25 Fri 26 Sat 27 Sun 28 Mon 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
13:25 from 1100 ₸ 17:30 from 1100 ₸ 21:10 from 1100 ₸
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