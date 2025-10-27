Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Tron 3 Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Satbayev 27 October 2025

Tron 3 Showtimes – 27 October 2025 Screenings in Satbayev

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 22 Thu 23 Fri 24 Sat 25 Sun 26 Mon 27 Tue 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Tron 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Esentay Satpaev, ulitsa Panina, 1
2D
10:00 from 1100 ₸
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ифрит 2
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more