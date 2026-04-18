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Перiште
Перiште, 2025 Screening times in
19 April 2026
Перiште Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
14:30
from 1800 ₸
16:55
from 2000 ₸
21:30
from 2000 ₸
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