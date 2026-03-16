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Mama
Mama, 2026 Screening times in
18 March 2026
Mama Showtimes – 18 March 2026 Screenings in
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1800 ₸
17:55
from 2000 ₸
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