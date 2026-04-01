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Kinoafisha Films Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy, 2026 Screening times in 28 April 2026

Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy Showtimes – 28 April 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 28 Wed 29
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zolushka. Tayna tryoh zhelaniy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
12:25 from 1800 ₸
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