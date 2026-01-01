Menu
Kinoafisha
Korday, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qiyal
Qiyal, 2025 Screening times in
1 February 2026
Qiyal Showtimes – 1 February 2026 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Tomorrow
1
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qiyal?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
15:35
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Keeper
2025, Canada / USA, Horror
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qiyal
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Zhumaqtan bilet
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree