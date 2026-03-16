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Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in 17 March 2026

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in

Tickets
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Today 16 Tomorrow 17 Wed 18
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
20:15 from 2000 ₸
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
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