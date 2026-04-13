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Kinoafisha Films The Morrigan The Morrigan, 2025 Screening times in 15 April 2026

The Morrigan Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in

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Today 13 Tomorrow 14 Wed 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
23:35 from 2000 ₸
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