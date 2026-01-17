Menu
Films
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in
18 January 2026
Акыркы дем Showtimes – 18 January 2026 Screenings in
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
How do I book tickets for Акыркы дем?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
19:00
from 1800 ₸
