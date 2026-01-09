Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Primate Primate, 2026 Screening times in

Primate, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Primate? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
23:50 from 1800 ₸
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more