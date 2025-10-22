Menu
Kinoafisha
Korday, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in
22 October 2025
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam Showtimes – 22 October 2025 Screenings in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Wed
22
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
18:55
from 1800 ₸
21:45
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
A Tooth Fairy Tale
2025, USA, Animation
Bambi: The Reckoning
2024, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree