Films
Junglilau
Junglilau, 2025 Screening times in
14 October 2025
Junglilau Showtimes – 14 October 2025 Screenings in
All about film
Tomorrow
14
Wed
15
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, KZ
16:50
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Керексин
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
