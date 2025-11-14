Menu
Kinoafisha
Korday, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Traumatika
Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in
Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
14
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Traumatika?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
23:55
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree