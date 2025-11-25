Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Sisu: Road to Revenge Sisu: Road to Revenge, 2025 Screening times in 25 November 2025

Sisu: Road to Revenge Showtimes – 25 November 2025 Screenings in

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 24 Tue 25 Wed 26
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Sisu: Road to Revenge? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
16:30 from 1800 ₸
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Traumatika
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi
2025, Russia, Adventure, Comedy, Family
The Running Man
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more