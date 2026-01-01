Menu
Films
GOAT
GOAT, 2026 Screening times in
1 March 2026
GOAT Showtimes – 1 March 2026 Screenings in
All about animated film
Tomorrow
1
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema
s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
11:20
from 1800 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Kill
2023, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
