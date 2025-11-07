Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Badlands Badlands, 2025 Screening times in

Badlands, 2025 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Badlands? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
14:50 from 1600 ₸ 23:55 from 1800 ₸
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Adal
Adal
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Gold'n Rahat
Gold'n Rahat
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Night of the Reaper
Night of the Reaper
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more