Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Scream 7 Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in

Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in

Tickets
All about film
Today 28 Tomorrow 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Scream 7? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
17:50 from 2000 ₸ 21:40 from 2000 ₸ 23:55 from 2000 ₸
Scream 7
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Scarlet
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
It Will Find You
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Kill
Kill
2023, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more