Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, 2025 Screening times in 31 December 2025

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Showtimes – 31 December 2025 Screenings in

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 30 Tomorrow 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Qorday Cinema s. Korday, Kordayskiy rayon, Zhambylskaya oblast, ul. Zhibek zholy, 228
2D, RU
08:05 from 1600 ₸ 11:45 from 1600 ₸ 16:35 from 1800 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more