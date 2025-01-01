Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
All films
Films in cinemas in Petropavl
By popularity
By title
By rating
One Battle After Another
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
8.0
Tickets
Жұмбақ қыз
Comedy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Qaitadan
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
8.0
Tickets
Аш пен тоқ
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2025, Kazakhstan
0.0
Tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation
2025, Japan
9.0
Tickets
Goat
Horror, Sport
2025, USA
5.0
Tickets
The Long Walk
Horror
2025, USA
7.0
Tickets
Pets on a Train
Action, Animation, Comedy
2025, France
6.0
Tickets
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
Horror
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay
3.0
Tickets
Options
Date
Today
Tomorrow
Format
2D
KZ
RU
Genre
Animation
Action
Drama
Comedy
Crime
Adventure
Sport
Thriller
Horror
Fantasy
Apply
All films
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree