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Күн батыстан шыққанда
Күн батыстан шыққанда, 2027 Screening times in Petropavl
17 June 2026
Күн батыстан шыққанда Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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How do I book tickets for Күн батыстан шыққанда?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
22:00
from 2200 ₸
23:10
from 2200 ₸
23:50
from 5000 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
22:05
from 2000 ₸
22:45
from 3000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
22:20
from 1800 ₸
23:55
from 1500 ₸
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