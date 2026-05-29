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Kinoafisha Films Qut Qut, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 31 May 2026

Qut Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
12:00 from 1900 ₸ 17:25 from 1900 ₸ 20:35 from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
13:40 from 1700 ₸ 14:45 from 1700 ₸ 19:05 from 2000 ₸ 22:10 from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1100 ₸ 14:55 from 1300 ₸
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