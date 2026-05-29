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Qut
Qut, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
29 May 2026
Qut Showtimes – 29 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
12:00
from 1900 ₸
17:25
from 1900 ₸
20:35
from 2200 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
13:40
from 1700 ₸
14:45
from 1700 ₸
19:05
from 2000 ₸
22:10
from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1100 ₸
14:55
from 1300 ₸
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