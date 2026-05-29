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Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
2 June 2026
Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
11:45
from 1700 ₸
11:50
from 1700 ₸
18:05
from 3000 ₸
19:10
from 2000 ₸
22:20
from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1100 ₸
12:30
from 1300 ₸
14:15
from 1300 ₸
16:15
from 1300 ₸
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