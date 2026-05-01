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Kinoafisha Films Kuzgi samal Kuzgi samal, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 3 May 2026

Kuzgi samal Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
15:10 from 2700 ₸ 19:30 from 3000 ₸
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