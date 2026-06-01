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Passenger
Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
17 June 2026
Passenger Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
20:05
from 2200 ₸
2D, RU
12:10
from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
18:15
from 3000 ₸
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