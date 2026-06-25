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Kinoafisha Films Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 28 June 2026

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
10:40 from 1900 ₸ 14:50 from 1900 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
11:20 from 1100 ₸ 15:10 from 1300 ₸
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