Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Huntsman
The Huntsman, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
31 May 2026
The Huntsman Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
28
Fri
29
Sat
30
Sun
31
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for The Huntsman?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
23:30
from 2200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
The Huntsman
2026, USA, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree