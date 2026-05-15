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Kinoafisha Films Өч-2: Карындаш Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

Өч-2: Карындаш, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
22:00 from 3000 ₸ 23:50 from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
23:55 from 1500 ₸
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