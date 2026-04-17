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You, Me & Tuscany
You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
22 April 2026
You, Me & Tuscany Showtimes – 22 April 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
16:00
from 1700 ₸
21:50
from 2000 ₸
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