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Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 7 April 2026

Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
20:50 from 2200 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
21:40 from 1800 ₸
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