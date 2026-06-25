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Colony
Colony, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
29 June 2026
Colony Showtimes – 29 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D
12:35
from 1900 ₸
23:40
from 5000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
11:40
from 1100 ₸
00:55
from 1500 ₸
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