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Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 14 March 2026

Ol sen emes Showtimes – 14 March 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
17:35 from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
22:15 from 2800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
22:25 from 1800 ₸
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