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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl 21 April 2026

Handbok för superhjältar Showtimes – 21 April 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
11:40 from 1900 ₸ 13:30 from 1900 ₸ 15:20 from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
11:15 from 2700 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
14:05 from 1300 ₸
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