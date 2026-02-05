Menu
Kinoafisha Films Bir tup alma agashy Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

Bir tup alma agashy, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl

Today 5 Tomorrow 6 Sat 7 Sun 8 Mon 9 Tue 10 Wed 11
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
15:45 from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
19:55 from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
13:00 from 1300 ₸
