Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 25 January 2026

Zhalmauyz Kempir Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

How do I book tickets for Zhalmauyz Kempir? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
14:05 from 1900 ₸ 17:40 from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
22:00 from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
10:30 from 1000 ₸ 23:55 from 1400 ₸
