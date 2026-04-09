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The Mortuary Assistant
The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
12 April 2026
The Mortuary Assistant Showtimes – 12 April 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
23:40
from 2200 ₸
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