Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gipnoz
Gipnoz, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
31 January 2026
Gipnoz Showtimes – 31 January 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
31
Tomorrow
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gipnoz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
10:40
from 1200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Send Help
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree