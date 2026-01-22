Menu
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl
23 January 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 23 January 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
All about film
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:45
from 1900 ₸
17:55
from 1900 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
19:05
from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
14:35
from 1100 ₸
20:55
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
