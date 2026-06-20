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Kinoafisha Films Evolution Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 21 June 2026

Evolution Showtimes – 21 June 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about animated film
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinema Park g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, RU
10:05 from 1700 ₸
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