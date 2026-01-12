Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Oiyn Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Petropavl 14 January 2026

Oiyn Showtimes – 14 January 2026 Screenings in Petropavl

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Oiyn? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Atlas Cinema ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
22:40 from 2200 ₸ 23:10 from 2200 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
22:35 from 1400 ₸ 23:55 from 1400 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more