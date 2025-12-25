Menu
Films
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
26 December 2025
Qazaq Alemi 2 Showtimes – 26 December 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
All about film
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
10:05
from 1700 ₸
17:25
from 1700 ₸
22:55
from 2000 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
10:00
from 2200 ₸
13:30
from 2200 ₸
16:00
from 1200 ₸
17:45
from 1200 ₸
18:40
from 2800 ₸
22:10
from 2800 ₸
23:45
from 1500 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1000 ₸
11:30
from 1000 ₸
12:20
from 1100 ₸
14:00
from 1100 ₸
18:05
from 1700 ₸
22:25
from 1700 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
