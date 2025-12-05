Menu
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
11:35
from 1700 ₸
18:45
from 2000 ₸
20:10
from 2000 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
11:35
from 1000 ₸
22:45
from 1400 ₸
