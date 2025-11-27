Menu
Kinoafisha
Petropavl, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Bayguys
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bayguys?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
21:50
from 2800 ₸
23:30
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
The Running Man
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
100 Meters
2025, Japan / USA, Animation, Drama, Sport
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree