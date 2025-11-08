Menu
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
8 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 8 November 2025 Screenings in Petropavl
How do I book tickets for Zhezduha Koreyada?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
15:05
from 1700 ₸
16:00
from 1700 ₸
17:55
from 1700 ₸
19:50
from 2000 ₸
20:25
from 2000 ₸
Cinema Park
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Valihanova, 56
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1200 ₸
17:30
from 1200 ₸
18:15
from 1800 ₸
19:55
from 2800 ₸
21:30
from 1800 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, KZ
13:10
from 1100 ₸
18:25
from 1700 ₸
22:15
from 1700 ₸
23:55
from 1400 ₸
