Films
Акыркы дем
Акыркы дем, 2025 Screening times in Petropavl
21 January 2026
Акыркы дем Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Petropavl
Atlas Cinema
ul. Zhumabaeva, 91, TRTs «DOSTYQ MALL», 4-y etazh
2D, RU
16:05
from 1900 ₸
21:30
from 2200 ₸
Novyy Svet 3D
g. Petropavlovsk, ul. Kazahstanskoy Pravdy, 71
2D, RU
11:00
from 1000 ₸
18:00
from 1700 ₸
